Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) How Long Will a Flash Drive Last?

Genealogy’s Often-Misspelled Words

Reclaim the Records Launches its Biggest Genealogy-Related Lawsuit Ever

Scammers May Be Using DNA Testing to Defraud Medicare and Steal Identities

Turn Your Friends and Family into Playing Cards

New Hampshire Launches an Online Database for More Than 16,000 Historical Records

Notre-Dame de Paris in Pictures

State Library of Pennsylvania Relocating for Two Plus Years While Undergoing Renovations

American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society Open Boston’s Mayflower 400th Anniversary Commemorations with Tributes to Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Nation

Ancestry Adds More U.S. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Records, Swedish American Church Records, and Michigan Birth, Marriage, and Divorce Records

Ancestry Reportedly is Preparing for a Second IPO as DNA-Test Industry Booms

Press Release – Free DNA Test For Leiden Pilgrim Descendants

Press Release: IGRS adds 13,300 New Records to its Early Irish BMD Indexes

Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 April 2019

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.