State Library of Pennsylvania Relocating for Two Plus Years While Undergoing Renovations

The following announcement was written by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee and posted to the IAJGS mailing list:

The State Library of Pennsylvania has announced their historic Forum Building and the Office of Commonwealth Libraries will close for renovations and be temporarily relocated to buildings within Harrisburg’s Capitol Complex. Relocations –see below—will begin in May 2019. The renovations will begin in September 2019 and the expectation is that the renovation will be complete by the fall of 2021.

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries, which includes the Deputy Secretary/Commissioner of Libraries and staff, will relocate to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17126). The Bureau of Library Development will also relocate to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The Bureau of State Library, which includes the Main Library, Law/Government Documents, Rare Book Librarian, and Interlibrary Loan, will relocate to the Keystone Building (400 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17120).

Of interest to genealogists, materials from each of Pennsylvania’s counties, including cemetery listings, immigration indexes, baptismal, marriage or other listings, city directories microfilm, and Genealogy/Local History Microfiche will be made available at the Keystone Building, Similarly available, access to all electronic resources will continue to be available to the general public, including Ancestry.com and Westlaw

The State Library Digitization Department and the Makerspace/STEAM classes will relocate to the State Museum of Pennsylvania (300 North St, Harrisburg, PA 17120).

I spoke with Sarah Greene, Supervisor of the Pennsylvania State Library, and was advised that their hours during the relocation will be identical as to what they are currently: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:30AM-5>00 PM and the second Saturday of the month 9:30 AM- 4:30PM. While not all of their newspaper collection will be transferred during the renovation, the digital files will still be available.

There is a notice on their website, and under their Frequently Asked Questions in the notice it lists what materials will be available to the public in the Keystone Building during the renovation. There are also email and phone numbers to contact if you need assistance. To read the notice see: https://www.statelibrary.pa.gov/Pages/moving.aspx.