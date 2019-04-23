Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 22, 2019

FamilySearch added an amazing 42.5 million new, free, indexed historical records this week from the 1939 England and Wales National Register. This collection is accessible through FamilySearch’s 5,000+ family history centers. Other records added this week are from Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Italy, Peru, Philippines, and the United States, including Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, and many other states.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.