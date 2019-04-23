Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 22, 2019

The following was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added an amazing 42.5 million new, free, indexed historical records this week from the 1939 England and Wales National Register. This collection is accessible through FamilySearch’s 5,000+ family history centers. Other records added this week are from Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Italy, Peru, Philippines, and the United States, including Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, and many other states.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|
49,159
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Canada
|New Brunswick, Late Registration of Births, 1810-1899
|
120
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Cook Islands
|Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989
|
3,582
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950
|
6,921
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
French Polynesia
|French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999
|
15,034
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Salerno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1949
|
979
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Macerata, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1808-1814
|
437
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Tacna Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|
1,618
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Philippines
|Philippines Civil Registration (National) 1945-1984
|
9,718
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United Kingdom
|England and Wales National Register, 1939
|
42,048,306
|
0
|New indexed records collection. Accessible through FamilySearch Family History Centers.
|
United Kingdom
|Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900
|
1,430
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Colorado, Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939
|
2,238
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Monroe County, Card index of births, deaths & marriages from newspaper clippings, 1898-2015
|
9
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Kentucky, Louisville, Cemetery Index Cards, 1840-1988
|
120
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620-2014
|
3,298
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943
|
593,551
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001
|
138,486
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Mississippi, World War I Army Veterans, Master alphabetical index, 1917-1918
|
1,517
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Missouri Births, 1817-1939
|
6,391
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Missouri Deaths, 1835-1976
|
42,289
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900-1941
|
358
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880-2009
|
632
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|
5,990
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New Jersey, Reclaim the Records, New Jersey Birth Index, 1901-1903
|
9,899
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926-1975
|
827
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, Historical Records Survey, Cemetery Inscription Card Index
|
135
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, Marietta Cemetery Records, 1788-2013
|
311
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Oregon, World War I, County Military Service Records, 1919-1920
|
33
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia City Births, 1860-1906
|
7,075
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Tennessee Deaths, 1914-1966
|
6,097
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas Birth Certificates, 1903-1935
|
12
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|
489
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919
|
409
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Virginia, Danville City Cemetery Records, 1833-2006
|
4
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971
|
670
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments