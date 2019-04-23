Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 22, 2019

The following was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added an amazing 42.5 million new, free, indexed historical records this week from the 1939 England and Wales National Register. This collection is accessible through FamilySearch’s 5,000+ family history centers. Other records added this week are from Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Italy, Peru, Philippines, and the United States, including Massachusetts, MinnesotaMissouri, and many other states.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940

49,159

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Canada

 New Brunswick, Late Registration of Births, 1810-1899

120

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Cook Islands

 Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989

3,582

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950

6,921

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

French Polynesia

 French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999

15,034

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Salerno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1949

979

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Macerata, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1808-1814

437

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Tacna Civil Registration, 1850-1998

1,618

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Philippines

 Philippines Civil Registration (National) 1945-1984

9,718

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United Kingdom

 England and Wales National Register, 1939

42,048,306

0

 New indexed records collection. Accessible through FamilySearch Family History Centers.

United Kingdom

 Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900

1,430

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Colorado, Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939

2,238

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Monroe County, Card index of births, deaths & marriages from newspaper clippings, 1898-2015

9

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Kentucky, Louisville, Cemetery Index Cards, 1840-1988

120

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620-2014

3,298

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943

593,551

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001

138,486

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Mississippi, World War I Army Veterans, Master alphabetical index, 1917-1918

1,517

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Missouri Births, 1817-1939

6,391

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Missouri Deaths, 1835-1976

42,289

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900-1941

358

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880-2009

632

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800-2007

5,990

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New Jersey, Reclaim the Records, New Jersey Birth Index, 1901-1903

9,899

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926-1975

827

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, Historical Records Survey, Cemetery Inscription Card Index

135

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, Marietta Cemetery Records, 1788-2013

311

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oregon, World War I, County Military Service Records, 1919-1920

33

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Pennsylvania, Philadelphia City Births, 1860-1906

7,075

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Tennessee Deaths, 1914-1966

6,097

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas Birth Certificates, 1903-1935

12

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007

489

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919

409

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Virginia, Danville City Cemetery Records, 1833-2006

4

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971

670

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

 
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

