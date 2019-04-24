American Ancestors announces American AncesTREES

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society as part of the society’s American Ancestors services:

Welcome to American AncesTREES, a new, FREE online family tree experience from American Ancestors. You can create a tree from scratch, or import an existing family tree, get hints to grow your tree, and use social media features to share your tree with friends and family.

In addition to keeping your family history data safe and secure, American AncesTREES offers many original features you won’t find in other online trees – including cutting-edge DNA tools – designed to help you organize and advance your genealogical research. We are committed to keeping your data safe, and you can always export a file of all your information. Read our privacy policy and our terms and conditions.

While the standard version of American AncesTREES is always FREE for guests and research level members, higher-level plans with additional features are available at a low annual cost. Contributing members can enjoy the Advanced plan at no additional cost. View American AncesTREES Plans

To access American AncesTREES, make sure you are logged into AmericanAncestors.org with your account. Once you create a tree, you will need to come back to this page to log into your tree.

Access American AncesTREES