Essay: The Keeping of Church Registers in Austria

Vienna, April 21st, 2019

Dear researchers,

After numerous requests, my essay on the keeping of church registers in Austria which was published in October 2018 is now also available in English and can be downloaded for free.

This essay deals with the evolution of church register keeping starting prior to the Council of Trent (1545-1563), it presents ordinances and regulations issued by Maria Theresia and Joseph II which have partly never been published before, and leads up to later important developments. The explanations are supplemented with quotes of patents and ordinances.

Essay, 20 pages

Free download:

http://www.felixgundacker.at/felix/downloads/church_registers.shtml

Translated by Gabi Rudinger, Freelance Translator

With best regards,

Felix Gundacker