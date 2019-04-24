Press Release: Association of Professional Genealogists Selects Judy Nimer Muhn as Coordinator for 2020 Professional Management Conference

The following was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

Muhn Brings Extensive Nonprofit Experience to Premiere Professional Genealogy Event

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 22 April 2019—The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) today announced the appointment of Judy Nimer Muhn as coordinator for the 2020 Professional Management Conference (PMC). Muhn, of Milford, Michigan, brings decades of nonprofit-management and genealogical leadership to this annual conference that serves the professional genealogy field.

Muhn joins Annette Burke Lyttle, who has served as APG PMC Coordinator since 2017 and will continue in her role. Muhn will rotate management of the conference with Lyttle each year. “With Annette’s help, we’ve grown APG PMC’s program and offerings over the past few years,” said APG President Billie Stone Fogarty. “We realized that much of the planning for the next conference needed to take place while we were working on the current conference. Having two professionals in this role addresses this issue, while augmenting creative planning and giving each coordinator a needed break between conferences.”

Muhn brings decades of experience in non-profit management. She is the owner of Rainmaking for Good, a nonprofit consulting firm and has worked for the American Red Cross, United Way, and the Girl Scouts of Metro Detroit. A frequent speaker and author, Muhn’s genealogy specialties include work in French-Canadian, Acadian, Native American and Michigan research. She is the corresponding secretary of the Oakland County [Michigan] Genealogy Society. She holds a Master of Arts in Marriage, Family, and Child Psychology and a Master of Education in Human Resources/Human Services. She has completed the ProGen Study Group and National Genealogical Society Home Study courses and is a frequent attendee of genealogical conferences and institutes.

“APG PMC is an important event for professional and aspiring professional genealogists, giving them focused education and networking opportunities,” said Judy Nimer Muhn. “I’ve had the pleasure of both attending and presenting a poster at the conference. I look forward to working with the team on this important event.”

About APG PMC 2019 and 2020

The 21st annual APG PMC, honoring APG’s 40th anniversary, will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, 19–21 September 2019. Register today at https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html. Join the APG PMC discussion on our Facebook or LinkedIn sites, or on Twitter using hashtag #APGen. Planning for the 2020 APG PMC is in its early stages.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada, and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.