New Online Records for an Old Cemetery in Sunbury, Pennsylvania

· April 25, 2019 · Online Sites, Preservation · No Comments

It’s now easier to look for relatives who are buried at the Sunbury Cemetery. The cemetery’s records are being put online. There are burials dating back to the 1700s, including people who fought in the American Revolution. Two United States congressmen are also buried there.

The effort to transcribe the records into an online database is just beginning. Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich is looking for people who are interested in cemeteries and history to help with the effort.

You can read more and also watch a video in an article by Nikki Krize in the WNEO News web site at https://wnep.com/2019/04/23/new-records-at-old-cemetery-in-sunbury/.

The cemetery records that have already been placed online may be found at: http://www.sunburypa.org/sunbury-city-cemetery.html.

