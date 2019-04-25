Test Your Dog’s DNA

Why should humans be the only ones to test their DNA in order to discover their family trees? Shouldn’t ALL family members be tested? After all, your dog is practically a family member also, right?
Seriously, several companies are now offering DNA test kits for dogs. With a simple cheek swab, you reportedly can identify your pet’s canine ancestry, including from wolf, coyote, or village dog ancestry.
Here is a quote from Embark, one of the companies selling a $129 US canine DNA test kit on Amazon:
“FAMILY TREE AND ANCESTRY: The Embark Dog DNA Test will tell you your dog’s family tree all the way back to great grandparents. Embark also shows other dogs of similar breed mix to your pup. You can explore their profiles and photos and see how much they resemble your dog.
“DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours, including distant and close relatives. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark. Doggy DNA Relative Finder included with purchase.
“HEALTHY AGING: Embark tests for over 165 diseases. With our comprehensive genetic testing, you can better plan for healthy aging, with information on everything from genetic diseases to drug sensitivities. Keep your dog healthy longer by testing for genetic diseases that occur later in life including glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, three of the most common adult-onset diseases in dogs.”
I don’t have a dog so I cannot easily test this myself. I guess I could “borrow” a dog but I don’t have easy access to one. If you do test your pet’s DNA, please post a comment below to describe the results and your satisfaction (or lack of satisfaction) with the testing process. Do you believe the test was accurate?
5 Comments
I know someone who did this and tells everyone her dog’s pedigree down to the 1/16. Me? I don’t need a test to know that my dog is 100% pure love.
LikeLike
Our home association requires pet DNA testing for the main reason that people do not dispose of their pet’s waste when walking them in the neighborhood. 1st offense:Warning, next offense $100 fine. There has been a run on little green bags at PetSmart, and our neighborhood is so much nicer!
LikeLike
Surely you jest! How about cats?
LikeLike
I would think that unless you’re a breeder who tests its own dogs, you really couldn’t be sure results for your adopted dog with no papers are “accurate.” We humans are more fortunate to have traditional records to correlate with DNA testing results. Most breeders keep in-depth genealogical records, so there probably wouldn’t be any real “surprises” in their dogs’ results.
LikeLike
No jest. Yes, Cats also. However cats tend to be a little neater with their habits by attempting to cover up their waste. On another note: dog feces have harmful germs which when sniffed by other dogs, can make them sick. One of the first questions vets ask an owner with a sick pet is whether the animal has been in a dog park lately. Guess we’ve worn out these comments!
LikeLike