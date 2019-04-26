Arsonist Starts Fire at the U.S. National Archives

· April 26, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

The following is an announcement from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA):

An unidentified person started a fire outside the National Archives Building in Washington, DC, at about 8 p.m. yesterday, April 25. No one was injured, and the building sustained some damage to the exterior wall.

The arsonist placed a gas container on the left side of the building on Pennsylvania Avenue and lit it on fire. Security officers discovered the blaze and unsuccessfully attempted to put it out, but a fire department responded and was able to extinguish the flames. Facilities staff are cleaning the area today.

This video clip from surveillance cameras show the perpetrator, wearing dark pants and a dark jacket over a light colored hooded shirt with the hood up, performing the act and running away.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the NARA Office of the Inspector General. Anyone who might have any information about this incident should contact the NARA OIG hotline at 1-800-786-2551 or https://www.archives.gov/oig/hotline.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: