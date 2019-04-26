Book Review: Advanced Genetic Genealogy: Techniques and Case Studies

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

Advanced Genetic Genealogy: Techniques and Case Studies

Edited by Debbie Parker Wayne. Published by Wayne Research (Cushing Texas). 2019. 382 pages.

When you’ve moved beyond reading the beginner how-to-do-DNA-genealogy books, this will be the next book for you to pick up.

Advanced is unequivocally for the intermediate and advanced DNA researcher. If you’re new to the subject, acquire a solid foundation of DNA analysis skills first. Then you can tackle this book’s higher-level focus on the analysis DNA results, the integration of your work with the principles of the Genealogy Proof Standard, and some essays on the emotion of DNA results, of how DNA discoveries may affect some personal and family relationships in unexpected ways.

This is a tough book, but if you’re serious about DNA analysis and credibility, then you can’t work without it.

Ms. Wayne has brought together some very capable specialists whose chapters can be studied on their own, as your current research situation may require: Blaine Bettinger wrote on “Visual Phasing Methodology and Techniques”; Judy Russell addresses the sensitivities of family DNA discoveries in “Ethical Underpinnings of Genetic Genealogy”; Debbie Wayne Parker probes into her own family history to present her “Parker Study: Combining atDNA & Y-DNA”, and Thomas Jones proffers his considerable wisdom in “Writing about, Documenting, and Publishing DNA Test Results.”

Important topics include Correlating Documentary and DNA Evidence to Identify an Unknown Ancestor (by Patricia Lee Hobbs), Uncovering Family Secrets: The Human Side of DNA Testing (by Michael D. Lacopo), X-DNA Techniques and Limitations (by Kathryn J. Johnston), and The Promise and Limitations of Genetic Genealogy (by Debbie Kennett).

There are diagrams, illustrations, and tables aplenty to clarify the text lessons. The graphic illustrations are as advanced as the text, and comparative tables clarify the points being made in the lesson.

It’s not an easy book to work through, but it’s essential if you’re going to continue working in DNA genealogy.

Did you ever in your wildest dreams imagine that someday you’d become a genealogist and then also become a scientist?

Advanced Genetic Genealogy: Techniques and Case Studies may be purchased from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2UIVgz8.