Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Archivist Accused of Stealing Rare Books

A 17th century Geneva Bible was one of the hundreds of rare books authorities said were stolen from a Pittsburgh library as part of a 20-year-long theft scheme, is back home. The Bible, published in 1615, was traced to the American Pilgrim Museum in Leiden, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Amsterdam in the Netherlands, said FBI agent Robert Jones.

It was among more than 300 rare books, maps, plate books, atlases and more that were discovered missing from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh last year. A former archivist at the library and a rare book dealer are accused of stealing books valued at more than $8 million

You can read more about this theft in an article by Patty Coller in the WKBN News web site at: http://bit.ly/2IK796j.