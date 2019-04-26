The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 700,000 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Queensland Soldier Portraits, 1914-1918

Come face to face with your Australian military ancestor in this collection of over 24,000 photographic portraits from the First World War. Each result is provided with a link to view a portrait of your ancestor in his military uniform published in The Queenslander newspaper between 1914 and 1918. Transcripts may also reveal your ancestor’s service number and regiment.

All the portraits were taken by Talma Studios during the First World War. The studio set up a tent at a soldier’s camp at Enoggera, Queensland and photographed members of the Expeditionary Force. Uniforms were provided for every soldier. In some cases, the soldier had yet to be fitted out. This meant every soldier appeared in uniform in the portraits. The portraits were also republished alongside reports of wounded or missing soldiers. Not every soldier from Queensland was photographed, but this collection does represent almost half of the Queensland soldiers.

Queensland, Hospital Registers

Explore over 58,000 assorted Queensland hospital records from hospitals across Queensland including Brisbane, Croydon, Dalby, Mackay, and Wallagarra. These records are a wonderful genealogy resource, and an essential search for anyone with Queensland ancestry.

The registers have been made available by the Queensland State Archives and some records have been transcribed by Judy Webster. The records include registers of patients diagnosed with consumption, admission and discharge registers, and quarantine records.

Scotland, Shetland Newspaper Marriage & Anniversary Notices 1872-2018

Search over 47,000 marriage and anniversary notices printed in the Shetland Times between 1872 and 2018. Newspapers can an incredible resource when tracing your family tree, they reveal the daily lives of our ancestors, allowing you to further understand an ancestor’s place within their local community.

Established in 1872, The Shetland Times is a family-owned newspaper that is based and published in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland.

Scotland Monumental Inscriptions

Almost 65,000 additional records covering Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Kincardineshire, Dumfries & Galloway and the Tay Valley area have been added to our collection of Scottish monumental inscriptions.

Monumental inscriptions are memorials placed on a person’s grave or burial place. They vary in size and in how much is recorded about the person. Monumental inscriptions are an excellent resource for family historians because many record the names of other relatives such as a spouse, children or parents, as well as their birth and death dates.

International Records Update – Panama

Three new indexes containing just under half a million vital records from the Republic of Panama have recently joined our growing collections of international records.

These new additions consist of baptisms, marriages and deaths spanning the years 1750 to 1950 and will generate hints on Findmypast family trees.

British & Irish Newspapers

This week we have added over 112,300 new pages to the collection. We are delighted to see updates to over seventy of our existing titles, which cover locations across the British Isles and Ireland. As well as updating regional papers, there are updates to some of our specialist titles including sporting publication The Referee, and religious publication the Catholic Standard. Updates this week variously cover the years 1872, 1912 and 1959, with more extended additions joining the Fulham Chronicle.

We also have two brand new titles this week, London newspaper the Harrow Observer, and Nottinghamshire title the Mansfield and Sutton Recorder. The Harrow Observer has pages covering much of the twentieth century, whilst the Mansfield and Sutton Recorder covers the late twentieth century.