Newly Discovered DNA Quirk Could Reveal Mysteries of Newfoundland’s First Settlers

· April 26, 2019 · DNA, History · No Comments

A Newfoundland genealogist has stumbled onto a rare and mysterious DNA quirk that he says could tell the untold story of the island’s first European settlers. David Pike, a mathematics professor and genealogist, said the rare mitochondrial DNA profile caught his attention over a decade ago when it began popping up frequently in test results for a Newfoundland and Labrador genealogy project.

The profile — called H5a5, plus another unnamed mutation — is likely European in origin. Only a handful of people from Europe — fewer than 10 — have been found to test positive for the specific profile, and almost all those have roots in Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can read the full story by Holly McKenzie-Sutter in the National Post web site at: http://bit.ly/2W9Cx18.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about this story.

