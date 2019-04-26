Press Release: Vivid-Pix adds Image Metadata Creation and Artificial Intelligence Image-Improvement Capabilities to its RESTORE Software

I have written about Vivid-Pix’s very impressive photo restoration and preservation software. See http://bit.ly/2XPoNJA for the past articles. Now the company has added major new enhancements to the software. The following was written by Vivid-Pix:

Alpharetta, Ga. – For centuries, people have written on the backs of photos and made notations on pictures and documents to retain knowledge, like date, time or location, about the image or record. This was an easy way to provide insights to future readers. In the digital world, adding information – known as “metadata” – to an image was difficult, but Vivid-Pix just made it easy with its updated RESTORE software for Mac and Windows.

How does it work? Imagine scanning or finding an old record or photograph about an ancestor. By selecting this image in RESTORE, you improve the color, contrast, sharpness and lightness in 1 click with Vivid-Pix patented software and then, with one more click, you can type in any information you wish about that image. The improved image and information are automatically saved as a new file that does not affect the original image.

The U.S. Patent Office recently awarded a second patent to Vivid-Pix for the image processing used to improve images. This patent is for the automatic correction of faded images and covers the techniques used in Vivid-Pix RESTORE. A fully functional trial is available for Mac and Windows at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore.

Vivid-Pix continues to enhance its software by listening to customers and experts. This new metadata feature was added following a suggestion from Allen County Public Library (http://www.genealogycenter.org/), the largest genealogy public library in America. Their software is being used by consumers, libraries, archivists, historians and historical societies – as demonstrated by Alachua, FL, County Clerk Office, who has also provided suggestions on how to improve RESTORE: (http://www.alachuaclerk.org/archive/), and others, including family history experts (https://vivid-pix.com/news-blog/entry/learn-how-experts-describe-vivid-pix-restore.html).

Past purchasers of RESTORE receive a free update from Vivid-Pix.

