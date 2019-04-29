(+) Commentary: DNA and Lineage Societies

The following is a Plus Edition article written by and copyright by Dick Eastman.

The Mayflower Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution, the First Families of Virginia, the Order of Descent of Ancient Planters, the National Huguenot Society, and the Flagon & Trencher (Descendants of Colonial Tavern Keepers) are but a few of the societies that limit membership to those who can prove descent from a person involved in a particular event or time period in history.

The rules for proving descent vary from one organization to another. Some lineage societies maintain very rigid guidelines in which the applicant has to submit documentation of each generation, showing birth information that proves the parent/child relationship of each ancestor. Others may be a bit more “relaxed” in the organization’s documentation requirements.

The societies with the most rigorous and genealogically demanding membership requirements often have published “accepted lines.” That is, these are lists of individuals of the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries with proof already submitted that they are descended from a member of the original group. To be accepted as a member, the new applicant just needs to prove descent from someone in an “accepted line.” The documentation for earlier generations is accepted as “already on file at the society.”

These “accepted lines” are some of the most studied lines of descent available anywhere in the world of genealogy. The documentation of many of these accepted lines has been examined again and again by leading genealogy experts specializing in those records. One can believe that the error rate of “accepted lines” will be very low.

HOWEVER, nothing is ever perfect in genealogy studies. Errors do creep in occasionally, even amongst the world’s experts. In fact, simply because the experts are often the ones studying the most difficult genealogy puzzles, one can expect that occasional errors will exist.

I will suggest that a small percentage of these “accepted lines” are bogus.

The remainder of this article is for Plus Edition subscribers only .

There are three different methods of viewing the full Plus Edition article:

1. If you have a Plus Edition user ID and password, you can read the full article right now at no additional charge in this web site’s Plus Edition at https://eognplus.com/2019/04/29/commentary-dna-and-lineage-societies/. This article will remain online for several weeks.

If you do not remember your Plus Edition user ID or password, you can retrieve them at https://www.eognplus.com and click on “Forgot password?”

2. If you do not have a Plus Edition subscription but would like to subscribe, you will be able to immediately read this article online. What sort of articles can you read in the Plus Edition? Click here to find out. For more information or to subscribe, goto https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.

3. Non-subscribers may purchase this one article, without subscribing, for $2.00 US. You may purchase the article by clicking here. Payment can be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or with PayPal’s safe and secure payment system. You can then either read the article on-screen or else download it to your computer and save it.