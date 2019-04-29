Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Commentary: DNA and Lineage Societies

Book Review: Advanced Genetic Genealogy: Techniques and Case Studies

Arsonist Starts Fire at the U.S. National Archives

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Archivist Accused of Stealing Rare Books

Should Genealogy Websites be BANNED because they ‘Threaten the Anonymity of Sperm Donors?’

The Great Migration Parish Web Mapping App is now Online

Ancestry’s IPO Talk Shows How Consumer DNA Testing Has Matured

Ancestry.com Sued for ‘Misleading’ Customers About DNA Data

Newly Discovered DNA Quirk Could Reveal Mysteries of Newfoundland’s First Settlers

Essay: The Keeping of Church Registers in Austria

American Ancestors announces American AncesTREES

New Online Records for an Old Cemetery in Sunbury, Pennsylvania

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Perkasie, Pennsylvania Historic Newspapers are now Available Online

Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 22, 2019

Press Release: Vivid-Pix adds Image Metadata Creation and Artificial Intelligence Image-Improvement Capabilities to its RESTORE Software

Press Release: Association of Professional Genealogists Selects Judy Nimer Muhn as Coordinator for 2020 Professional Management Conference

Death of the Keyboard? Let’s Ask Alexa.

Test Your Dog’s DNA

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.