The Dead Will Take Over Facebook in the Next 50 Years

An interesting article by Charlie Osborne in the ZDNet web site says that “Analysis suggests that the deceased will soon outnumber the living on the network.”

“An analysis of Facebook user levels in 2018 was conducted, in which the research team estimate at least 1.4 billion current users will die before 2100. Based on this estimate, memorial accounts could outstrip active ones by 2070.

“However, if you take Facebook’s potential expansion rates into account, the Oxford team says that the number of deceased users could be as high as 4.9 billion by 2100.”

Obviously, that assumes there is no change in Facebook’s current business practices and the company continues to function in the same manner it has in the past few years.

You can read Charlie Osborne’s article and watch a video at: https://zd.net/2Lbxs7s.