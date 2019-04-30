Ancestry.com is under Fire as new DNA Algorithm Drastically Changes the Ethnicity of Some Users

It may be time to trade in your German lederhosen for a Scottish kilt!

Ancestry.com is updating its databases and altering the results for some users. The new findings of ethnic origins has sent some users into a full-blown identity crisis. If you previously had your DNA tested by Ancestry and have already found your family’s ethnic origins, you might want to go back to the AncestryDNA web site and check again. The results may have changed.

Some patrons are seeing their prior genetic and ethnic histories undergo an entire transformation, leading users to somewhat jarring realizations.

You can read more in an article by Liam Mannix and Alexandra Gauci in the Sydney (Australia) Morning Herald at: http://bit.ly/2vvGdig.

Comment by DickEastman:

This change in reports shouldn’t surprise anyone. In fact, similar changes have happened before at other companies and I suspect we will see more in the future.

As the various DNA testing companies keep adding more and more DNA information, both from their own customers as well as from other, public, DNA studies, the historic DNA information in their databases becomes more and more refined. That’s another way of saying that the DNA information becomes more and more accurate over time.

Which results do you wish to believe? The results you obtained a year or two ago that was based on less historic information or the new results available today that are based upon a lot more historic information? Then again, how about the results you might obtain a year or two in the future that are based on still more historic information?

No reputable DNA testing company ever creates a database of historic DNA information and then “seals it” forever and ever. All the DNA testing companies are constantly adding more and more data and are refining their algorithms that compare your DNA results to all the millions of previously-identified historic records. You certainly can expect your test result to be tested again and again as more data becomes available.

I encountered something similar a couple of years ago with a different DNA testing company. The initial test results identified 50% of my ancestors as coming from two adjacent European countries. Those results contradicted my 35 years of manually chasing my family’s history without the benefit of DNA. I was convinced those first DNA test results were inaccurate.

About six months later, I went back and checked the DNA testing company’s web site once again. Lo and behold! Those 50% of my ancestors had now packed up and moved to a different, but nearby, country. In fact, their “new country” agreed with all the manual research I had found in the past 35 years of poring over written records.

Similar or same test results will probably happen to millions of other genealogists. Please don’t be surprised if it happens to you.

Now, how do I cancel my order for a custom-made kilt?