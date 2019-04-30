See Long Hidden Historic Photos of the Gritty, Compelling Lives of Tough Maine Fishermen

The Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport, Maine recently finished preserving, scanning and cataloging National Fisherman magazine’s massive photographic archive. The images previously were stuffed into filing cabinets at the publication’s Portland office for decades. Now, every image is online, in a searchable database, for the whole world to see for free.

“The broad ranging archive reveals the compelling, gritty world of commercial fishing. The collection of prints and negatives originally accompanied stories and advertisements. They show emerging technology, as well as everyday fisherfolk hauling nets, processing the catch, repairing trawlers, building boats and setting Coast Guard buoys.”

You can read more and see a few of the photographs in an article by Troy R. Bennett in the Bangor Daily News at http://bit.ly/2XWE9f8. More information about the collection of photographs may be found on the Penobscot Marine Museum’s web site at:  https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/national-fisherman/.

The collection of photographs may be found by starting at: https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/national-fisherman/.

