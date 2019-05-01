Archival Grant Opportunity: Historical and Archival Records Care Grants in Pennsylvania

The following announcement was written by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB):

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are now accepting applications for the Historical & Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program. The application deadline is August 1, 2019.

Funding is available to historical records repositories, such as: historical societies; libraries; universities; local governments; and school districts for collections care, including surveying; inventorying; preserving; arranging; and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania, as well as for records reformatting and equipment. Applicants may apply for up to $15,000 with a 50/50 cash or in kind match. Smaller grants in amounts up to $5,000 are available with no match required. Funding is provided by PHMC.

More information can be found on the HARC Grant page at: https://www.phmc.pa.gov/Preservation/Grants-Funding/Pages/Records-Care-Grants.aspx

Unsure of how to apply or if your project is eligible? PHMC will host two webinars about the Historical and Archival Records Care grant program guidelines and application process. Webinars are scheduled on Friday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. To register for either webinar, please visit http://eepurl.com/dH8-wv.