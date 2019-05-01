Churchyards become Lawns in Sweden as Tombstones are typically Removed after 25 Years

Newsletter reader Annelie Jonsson (in Sweden) sent a link to an interesting article in a Swedish news web site. It seems that Swedish the tombstones don’t remain in place forever. In most cases, a Swedish tombstone remains in place for 25 years after being installed. After that, the owner of the cemetery plot can pay extra to extend the time but a lot of Swedes don’t do that any more. The online article explains the practice.

You can read Cemeteries are emptied when many abandon tombstones as published in Swedish at https://www.norran.se/nyheter/hostens-fargrika-skord. Google Translate does convert the article into readable English. However, there may be a few minor translation errors which can easily be ignored.