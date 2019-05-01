Press Release: SLIG Announces New Scholarship Opportunities

The following announcement was written by the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, often abbreviated to SLIG:

SLIG is pleased to announce that applications are currently being accepted for the following scholarships:

UGA Jimmy B. Parker Scholarship: Named in honor of Jimmy B. Parker, this scholarship recognizes those who have “demonstrated commitment to genealogical excellence and community involvement.” Parker’s legacy of more than 50 years of service to the genealogical community serves as the guideline for applicants to review past service and consider how SLIG will enhance their ability to better serve in the future. The scholarship provides full tuition to a SLIG or Academy course in January 2020.

Laura G. Prescott SLIG Scholarship: This new scholarship was created by the friends and colleague to honor Laura’s legacy. Her professional accomplishments, passion for genealogical education, and significant contributions to the community were earmarked by an infectious smile and positive attitude. The successful applicant will receive full tuition in the course of their choice in any SLIG program – SLIG, Academy, or Virtual – and six nights lodging when applicable.

SLIG Scholarship for First-Time Institute Attendees: Opened in 2016 to help first-time institute attendees take advantage of this unique type of educational experience; open to researchers of all levels. Provides tuition to the SLIG 2020 course of choice.

SLIG Intermediate Foundation Scholarship: New this year, this scholarship reaches out to those who haven’t yet attended an institute that need to strengthen their research knowledge and skills at an intermediate level in order to prepare to attend future institutes. Provides tuition waiver for the SLIG Virtual Intermediate Foundations course in Fall 2019.

Deadlines: Applications for all four scholarships are due no later than June 1, 2019. Winners will be announced after July 1, 2019.

Complete details for each of these opportunities and links to information about scholarships available through other organizations may be found at SLIG.ugagenealogy.org.