Press Release: The Genealogy Squad Facebook Group Announced

The following announcement was written by George G. Morgan and the other people listed below:

Tampa, Florida – 1 May 2019 – A new Facebook group for genealogy, The Genealogy Squad, is being launched at https://www.facebook.com/groups/genealogysquad on Monday, 6 May 2019. The mission of the Genealogy Squad Facebook group is to provide a positive space for the sharing of appropriate and reliable methods and resources to assist genealogists at all levels in their research activities. The principals and administrators are:

Blaine T. Bettinger, Ph.D. J.D ., is an internationally recognized genetic genealogy expert, lecturer, and author of two landmark books about DNA. His DNA Central subscription site provides educational information about genetic genealogical research tests, tools, and methodologies.

., is an internationally recognized genetic genealogy expert, lecturer, and author of two landmark books about DNA. His DNA Central subscription site provides educational information about genetic genealogical research tests, tools, and methodologies. Cyndi Ingle is the creator of the award-winning Cyndi’s List, the categorized, searchable directory of more than 336,000 online genealogical resource links. Cyndi, a genealogist for more than 39 years, has an expertise in using technology for genealogy and research in the United States. Cyndi’s favorite topics bring together traditional methodology with organization, computers, software, and the Internet. She is the author of 3 books and numerous articles, and she is a popular genealogical speaker for seminars and conferences worldwide.

is the creator of the award-winning Cyndi’s List, the categorized, searchable directory of more than 336,000 online genealogical resource links. Cyndi, a genealogist for more than 39 years, has an expertise in using technology for genealogy and research in the United States. Cyndi’s favorite topics bring together traditional methodology with organization, computers, software, and the Internet. She is the author of 3 books and numerous articles, and she is a popular genealogical speaker for seminars and conferences worldwide. George G. Morgan is the president of Aha! Seminars, Inc., an internationally recognized genealogy expert, lecturer, author of 14 genealogy books, writer for four magazines, and author of hundreds of online columns and blog postings. He is co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, the longest-running genealogy podcast since 2005, and his company produces the Genealogy Connections podcast. He is author of The Genealogy Guys Blog.

is the president of Aha! Seminars, Inc., an internationally recognized genealogy expert, lecturer, author of 14 genealogy books, writer for four magazines, and author of hundreds of online columns and blog postings. He is co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, the longest-running genealogy podcast since 2005, and his company produces the Genealogy Connections podcast. He is author of The Genealogy Guys Blog. Drew Smith is the genealogy librarian for the University of South Florida Library in Tampa, an internationally recognized genealogy expert, lecturer, and author of three books. He is the 2016 winner of the Filby Award for Genealogical Librarianship, presented by the National Genealogical Society. He is co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast and host of the Genealogy Connections podcast.

The Genealogy Squad will focus on answering questions and solving problems, while demonstrating best practices in all aspects of genealogical research. The extensive combined knowledge and experience of the four principals in all aspects of genealogical research allows them to respond and share the highest quality information and suggested research paths.

“We believe that our many decades of combined experience and research strengths will make us the best “go-to” genealogy group about genealogy research and resources,” said George G. Morgan. “Each of us is familiar with all aspects of quality genealogical research and, between us, we can offer excellent guidance or referrals to reliable resources and tools to help group members solve problems.”

People interested in this new group must personally request to join, beginning on May 6. 2019, and the administrators will respond as promptly as possible. We are very excited and expect this new FB group to be an instant success.

About the Principals

Blaine T. Bettinger, Ph. D, JD, began researching his family history in 1989 with a middle school assignment. Although he currently specializes in DNA evidence, he has been actively researching his family history for more than 30 years. He became a genealogy educator in 2007 with the launch of The Genetic Genealogist (www.TheGeneticGenealogist.com).

Blaine lectures internationally and teaches week-long courses at genealogy institutes across the United States. Blaine is also the founder of Genetic Genealogy Tips & Techniques group on Facebook (www.facebook.com/groups/geneticgenealogytipsandtechniques), one of the world’s largest genealogy forums.

In 2018 he launched DNA Central (www.DNA-Central.com), the first membership site specifically dedicated to DNA education. DNA Central offers online courses, webinars, resources, and a twice-monthly newsletter providing information about the latest developments in the world of DNA. Members of The Genealogy Squad can join DNA Central using the coupon code THESQUAD for $20 discount off a new one-year membership (normally $99).

Cyndi Ingle is the creator and innovator behind the award-winning and globally recognized CyndisList.com, a free categorized list of more than 336,000 links for genealogical research. Cyndi’s List was founded 23 years ago and is the “go-to” website for quality, reliable, and up-to-date resources worldwide.

Cyndi has been a genealogist for more than 39 years and has expertise in using technology for genealogy. Additionally, her many active years in genealogy have also resulted in a specialty for research in the United States with particular focus on homesteaders, the Civil War, the Plains States, the Midwest, the Old Northwest, and beyond. Cyndi’s favorite topics bring together traditional methodology with organization, computers, software, and the Internet.

Cyndi is the recipient of several awards and honors, she has served in several capacities for genealogical organizations, she is an internationally-known guest lecturer, and she has authored numerous articles and three books.

George G. Morgan began his family research odyssey in 1962 when a grandmother got him interested in his Revolutionary War and other ancestors. He is president of Aha! Seminars, Inc., and an internationally recognized genealogy expert, a popular genealogy lecturer, and a prolific author. George has fourteen books to his credit including the fourth edition How to Do Everything: Genealogy (McGraw-Hill). He authored a chapter in the new Professional Genealogy: Preparation, Practice & Standards, and has written chapters for four other books. He is a regular writer for the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly, and four commercial genealogy magazines. He was won writing awards from the Association of Professional Genealogists and the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors.

George is the co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, author of The Genealogy Guys Blog, and his company produces the Genealogy Connection podcast. He has served on the boards of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, the Florida State Genealogical Society, the Florida Genealogical Society (Tampa), and others.

Drew Smith is the genealogy librarian with the University of South Florida Tampa Library and is the 2016 winner of the Filby Award for Genealogical Librarianship, presented by the National Genealogical Society. He has served on the boards of the Federation of Genealogical Societies and the Association of Professional Genealogists. He is past president of the Florida Genealogical Society (Tampa).

Drew is the host of the Genealogy Connection podcast, and the co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast.

Drew is the author of the book Social Networking for Genealogists, is the co-author of the book Advanced Genealogy Research Techniques and has written extensively for a number of genealogical print and online magazines. His latest book, Organize Your Genealogy: Strategies and Solutions for Every Researcher, was published in 2016 by Family Tree Books.