Multnomah County (Oregon) Estates, Wills and Guardianship Abstracts 1852-1901, 1904, 1908 are Available from the Genealogical Forum of Oregon

May 2, 2019

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon (GFO) has abstracts of the original Oregon probate files for Multnomah County but does not have the originals of these probate files. Many contain important information about relatives in other states and countries, and a few give small family charts. Copies of these abstracts are available by mail (not online) from the Genealogical Forum of Oregon.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2Y2A616.

My thanks to newsletter reader Vince Patton for telling me about this resource.

