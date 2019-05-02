New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 29, 2019

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Colombia, France, Italy, New Zealand, Peru, and the United States, including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
Colombia
|
0
|
103,792
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
France
|
3,651
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|
Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942
|
5,691
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
New Zealand
|
11,374
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|
195,778
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
137
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
1,510
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
11,739
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
Michigan, Census of World War I Veterans with Card Index, 1917-1919
|
277,245
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991
|
0
|
623
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
United States
|
13
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
187
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
Utah, World War I County Draft Board Registers, Name Index, 1917-1918
|
137,805
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
6,496
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|
Virginia, Petersburg, Gillfield Baptist Church Record, 1827-1906
|
168
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|
Wyoming, Reclaim the Records, State Archives Vital Records, 1908-1966
|
297,595
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
