New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of April 29, 2019

· May 2, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Colombia, France, Italy, New Zealand, Peru, and the United States, including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Colombia

Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018

0

103,792

Added images to an existing collection

France

France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867-1921

3,651

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942

5,691

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Zealand

New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840-1981

11,374

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005

195,778

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Florida, World War I Navy Card Roster, 1917-1920

137

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Georgia Deaths, 1928-1942

1,510

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951

11,739

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Michigan, Census of World War I Veterans with Card Index, 1917-1919

277,245

0

New indexed records collection

United States

Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991

0

623

Added images to an existing collection

United States

Montana, Granite County Records, 1865-2009

13

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

North Carolina, County Divorce Records, 1926-1975

187

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Utah, World War I County Draft Board Registers, Name Index, 1917-1918

137,805

0

New indexed records collection

United States

Utah, World War I Service Questionnaires, 1914-1918

6,496

0

New indexed records collection

United States

Virginia, Petersburg, Gillfield Baptist Church Record, 1827-1906

168

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

Wyoming, Reclaim the Records, State Archives Vital Records, 1908-1966

297,595

0

New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: