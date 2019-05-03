American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society Present Lifetime Achievement Award to Dan Rather

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society:

May 3, 2019—Boston, Massachusetts—At its annual Family History Benefit Dinner

recently, American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society

(NEHGS) honored broadcast journalist Dan Rather, an individual it lauded as “a living

legend—one of the most extraordinary communicators of our time.”

D. Brenton Simons, President and CEO of NEHGS, presented Rather with the

organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in broadcast journalism, citing Rather’s

career role as “an integral part of our national conversation.” And, following the

tradition of NEHGS at its annual benefit gala, Simons presented Rather with a detailed

genealogy, expertly researched by NEHGS staff, revealing the legendary television

anchor’s ancestry rooted in early America—and a notable kinship with U.S. presidents

and political figures.

Rather’s genealogy uncovered relationships to U.S. Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt

and Ulysses S. Grant, former Massachusetts Governor and current U.S. Senator Mitt

Romney, and former U.S. Secretary of State John Forbes Kerry. On a lighter note, the

study of Rather’s family history also showed a kinship with the late American actor,

dancer, and singer Patrick Swayze. Upon hearing of these kinships, Rather—who was

unfamiliar with his family history—said “I am nearly speechless.”

A dinner conversation with Rather followed and was conducted by Bill Griffeth,

co-anchor of Nightly Business Report on CNBC.

Also honored by American Ancestors at its annual benefit were Margo Georgiadis,

CEO of Ancestry, and Jonathan Tufts Woods, President General of the Society of the

Cincinnati, for their personal and professional contributions to the field of family

history.

Past recipients of the NEHGS Lifetime Achievement Award have included a wide range

of notable figures, among them Boston Mayor Thomas Menino (2009), Harvard

Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (2010), documentary filmmaker Ken Burns (2011),

former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and Kitty Dukakis (2012), author and

presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (2014), actor of stage and screen Dame

Angela Lansbury (2014), author HRH Princess Michael of Kent (2015), author Nathaniel

Philbrick (2015), two of America’s legendary television journalists, Bob Schieffer and

David Hartmann (2016), journalist and historian Cokie Roberts (2016), and historian

and author David McCullough (2018).

