Donn Devine, R.I.P.

It is with sadness that I report that BG (Ret) Donn Devine, CG, CGI, passed away on 5 May 2019. Donn was a certified genealogist, a practicing attorney, a public official, a Brigadier General in the Delaware Army National Guard (retired) and a Fellow of the National Genealogical Society.

I don’t have many details of his passing but found that some of his many lifetime accomplishments are summarized at: https://prabook.com/web/donn.devine/510431. You can read still more about his various accomplishments by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%22Donn+Devine%22+genealogy&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web.