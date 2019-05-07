New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 6, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week including over 1.8 million from Brazil and 4.5 million from Scotland. Other countries include Canada, England, Peru, Poland, South Africa, and the United States (World War I Servicemen Records from Delaware, Mississippi, and Ohio, Indexes to World War II Army Veterans of Utah, and other state records).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995
|
1,848,685
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
Canada
|Canada, Nova Scotia, Records of Aliens pre-examined at Halifax, 1923-1933
|
16,175
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
England
|England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840-1894
|
3,020
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|
123,377
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Poland
|Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966
|
13,835
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Scotland
|Scotland Census, 1901
|
4,437,987
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950
|
1,547
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Alabama, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880
|
5,248
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919
|
1,058
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958
|
3,973
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Alaska, Vital Records, 1816-1959
|
0
|
92
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
United States
|California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906-1935
|
241
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919
|
5
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919
|
528
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1914-1918
|
230,784
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909-1924
|
6,722
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States Confederate Officers Card Index, 1861-1865
|
104,563
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930-1942
|
183
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970
|
9
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945
|
42,317
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938
|
378
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
338,467
|
338,467
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
