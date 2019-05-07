New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 6, 2019

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week including over 1.8 million from Brazil and 4.5 million from Scotland. Other countries include Canada, England, Peru, Poland, South Africa, and the United States (World War I Servicemen Records from Delaware, Mississippi, and Ohio, Indexes to World War II Army Veterans of Utah, and other state records).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.