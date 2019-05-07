New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 6, 2019

· May 7, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week including over 1.8 million from Brazil and 4.5 million from Scotland. Other countries include Canada, England, Peru, Poland, South Africa, and the United States (World War I Servicemen Records from Delaware, Mississippi, and OhioIndexes to World War II Army Veterans of Utah, and other state records).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Brazil

 Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995

1,848,685

0

New indexed records collection

Canada

 Canada, Nova Scotia, Records of Aliens pre-examined at Halifax, 1923-1933

16,175

0

New indexed records collection

England

 England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840-1894

3,020

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

123,377

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Poland

 Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966

13,835

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Scotland

 Scotland Census, 1901

4,437,987

0

New indexed records collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950

1,547

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Alabama, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880

5,248

0

New indexed records collection

United States

 Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919

1,058

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958

3,973

0

New indexed records collection

United States

 Alaska, Vital Records, 1816-1959

0

92

Added images to an existing collection

United States

 California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906-1935

241

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919

5

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919

528

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1914-1918

230,784

0

New indexed records collection

United States

 Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909-1924

6,722

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States Confederate Officers Card Index, 1861-1865

104,563

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930-1942

183

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970

9

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945

42,317

0

New indexed records collection

United States

 Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938

378

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

338,467

338,467

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: