Delaware may Increase the Embargo Periods for Birth, Marriage, and Death Records

· May 8, 2019 · Legal Affairs · No Comments

The following article was written by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee:

As previously reported in the IAJGS Records Access Alert, a bill before the Delaware House will increase the embargo periods for birth marriage and death records. On May 7, it was amended and passed by House. The embargo periods were further extended. The bill now would extend embargo periods to:

  • Birth from 72 years to 100 years
  • Marriage from 40 to 70 years an
  • Death records from 40 to 50 years

The original bill maybe accessed at: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/47308.

The amended bill may be read at: http://legis.delaware.gov/json/BillDetail/GenerateHtmlDocument?legislationId=47426&legislationTypeId=5&docTypeId=2&legislationName=HA1

To read the previous posts about the Delaware legislation go to the IAJGS Records Access Alert archives. To access the archives go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/private/records-access-alerts. You must be registered to access the archives. To register for the IAJGS Records Access Alert go to: http://lists.iajgs.org/mailman/listinfo/records-access-alerts. You will receive an email response that you have to reply to or the subscription will not be finalized. It is required to include your genealogical affiliation (genealogy organization, etc.)

