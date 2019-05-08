Family History Library to Add Sunday and Longer Monday Hours to Schedule

The FamilySearch Family History Library, one of Salt Lake City’s top attractions and the world’s largest genealogy library, will extend its hours of operation beginning Sunday, June 2, 2019. For the first time, the main floor of the library, including the FamilySearch Discovery Experiences, will be open on Sundays, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and extended to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays. Regular library hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The library is free to the public.

The addition of Sunday hours and extended Monday hours will allow more individuals and families to take advantage of the library’s rich, fun, and interactive discovery activities. On Sundays, services will be limited to the main floor of the library, with its immersive, interactive discovery experiences and 68 computers that provide free access to premium family history websites and digital collections. Guest support will be provided by a research specialist and local consultants. On Monday through Saturday, the library will be fully staffed and will continue to offer full services on all floors.

“Family history is a family activity,” explained David Rencher, the director of the Family History Library. “We are excited to extend our hours so that families can better connect, discover, and gather their families—both living and dead.”

Through fun, hands-on activities, the 10,000 square feet of discovery experiences at the Family History Library provide people of all ages a personal way to explore and experience their heritage. The attraction offers more than 100 custom iPads, 44 touch-screen monitors, and 42 computers. Six recording studios enable guests to create free, high-definition audio and video recordings of family members and preserve treasured memories for future generations.

The library serves hundreds of thousands of guests yearly from all parts of the world. They come specifically seeking elusive ancestors in the family tree or are merely curious to see what they can discover about themselves while passing through Salt Lake City. In addition to free access to the world’s historical genealogical records, the library also offers free family history classes and webinars on various topics and accommodates field trips, bus tours, and group events.

“We are always looking at ways to make our amazing resources more accessible to our guests and to make their visit to the library more inviting and welcoming,” said Lynn Turner, a manager at the Family History Library.

The Family History Library is located at 35 North West Temple Street in downtown Salt Lake City, west of Historic Temple Square. The phone number is 1-801-240-6996.