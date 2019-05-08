Genealogical Forum of Oregon Challenges Other Societies to Help Rebuild the Paradise Genealogical Society’s Library

· May 8, 2019 · Announcements, Societies · No Comments

The following is an announcement from the Genealogical Forum of Oregon:

GFO Challenge: Let’s Help the Burned Genealogy Library in Paradise, California

Our hearts go out to the Paradise Genealogical Society whose library burned to the ground during California wildfires last year. They’ve found a new location to rent and have decided to rebuild their collection from scratch.

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon is in a good position to help. Here’s what we’re doing:

We have many surplus books which we sell to generate income. From these we have selected more than 550 excellent resources that we’re donating.

Plus, we’re giving them brand new copies of all of the GFO’s 55 publications which we print.

We’d like to challenge all the other genealogical societies on the west coast: If you’re in a similar position to be able to help, we urge you to do the same.

Vince Patton, President
Laurel Smith, Library Chair

Genealogical Forum of Oregon

