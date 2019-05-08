NGS Introduces War of 1812 Records Course

National Genealogical Society Introduces

Its New Online Course: War of 1812 Records

The National Genealogical Society (NGS) is pleased to introduce our new Continuing Genealogical Studies (CGS) course, War of 1812 Records. The course will be available online at the commencement of the NGS 2019 Family History Conference in St. Charles, Missouri, 8-11 May 2019.

War of 1812 Records takes an in-depth look at the wealth of information family historians can access to trace ancestors in this time period. Records include compiled military service, pension, bounty land, Navy and Marine Corps, and prisoner of war records. War of 1812 Records will be available in the NGS online store on 8 May 2019.

Students will develop an understanding of the cause of the war and the genealogical significance of various records associated with it. They will examine and learn how to use numerous records including muster rolls, ship’s logs, diplomatic records, state militia records, and lineage society files. The course also covers African American and Native American participation in the war.

War of 1812 Records was developed by the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) with David Rencher, CG®, Rebecca Koford, CG, Ken Nelson, and Michael Hall as contributing authors. It is divided into fourteen modules which include readings, web links, self-correcting quizzes, practical assignments, and a reading and reference list. War of 1812 Records is the latest and ninth special subject course in the National Genealogical Society’s Continuing Genealogical Studies online learning series.