Man who said he Hears Voices has been Charged in Fire Outside the U.S. National Archives

A previously unidentified person started a fire outside the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C., on April 25. Some damage to the exterior wall was reported. (See my earlier article at http://bit.ly/2Vtcaan for the details.) Now a man who said voices told him to “burn buildings down” has been arrested in connection with the arson fire.

He was identified as Jacob Leroy Wallace, 32, who had no fixed address, D.C. police said.

There were no injuries in the fire, but part of an exterior stone wall of the building, at 700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, was damaged.

Details may be found in an article by Michael E. Ruane and Peter Hermann in the Washington Post at: https://wapo.st/2Ha7Sf6.