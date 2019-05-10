Ancestry.com Updates the New York State, Death Index, 1957-1968

This week Ancestry.com added additional records to its database of New York State Death Index, 1957-1968. This collection consists of an index to deaths in the state of New York (excluding deaths recorded in New York City) between the years 1957 and 1968. The collection contains only indexes to records, but the certificate number can be used to order a copy of the original certificate. Details vary, but may include the following information for the decedent:
- Name of the Decedent
- Death Date
- Age at Death
- Residence at Time of Death
- Gender
- File Number
Recent Comments