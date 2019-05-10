New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:



There are over 526,000 new records and newspapers available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Explore lineage books consisting of information submitted by tens of thousands of individuals with connections to Revolutionary War patriots. First formed in 1890 in Washington DC, The Daughters of the American Revolution is dedicated to the preservation of American Revolutionary War genealogies. This database, containing over 57,000 references to Revolutionary War ancestors and their descendants, will reveal birth years, relative’s names, family lineages and descriptions of American revolutionaries. Some records may even include a photo or sketch of a veteran or member.

The DAR acknowledges those who signed the Declaration of Independence, veterans of the Revolutionary War, civil servants of the provisional or State governments, signers of the Oath of Allegiance or Oath of Fidelity and Support, participants in the Boston Tea Party, prisoners of war, refugees, doctors and nurses, as well as others who assisted the Revolutionary cause.



Search for your Scottish ancestors in parish lists containing over 53,000 names. First published in 1916 by the Scottish records society, the lists consist of “nominal Rolls of all persons, male or female, over the age of 12 years, resident within their respective parishes – grouped according to their residences, farms and house-holds, and specially indicating such as were “irregular,” that is non-conforming”.

Over 53,000 new records have been added to our exclusive collection of Philadelphia Catholic Baptisms. Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original register entry that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, baptism place, residence and parent’s names.

Additional information that you may find from the images include place of birth, sponsors, minister who performed the ceremony, and notice of marriage. Catholic priests were charged with noting all vital events of their parishioners. If, for instance, a parishioner married outside her home parish, the priest who performed the marriage would contact her priest to confirm she was baptised and to share the details of her marriage, hence the marriage notice in the baptism register.

Over 30,000 new additions are now available to search. Spanning the years 1800 to 1917, each new record includes a transcript and an image of the original sacramental register that will reveal a combination of the couple’s names, birth years, marital status and parents’ names as well as the date and location of their wedding.

Additional information that you may find from the images includes dates and locations of the couples’ baptisms. Catholic priests were charged with keeping records of such vital events for their parishioners. This means that on a baptism record, for example, a later marriage would be noted as well. If the image attached to your ancestor’s transcript is actually from a baptism register, this explains why. If a spouse’s name was not transcribed, be sure to check the image, as the name was likely included on the original register.

Over 266,000 additional records have recently been added to our collections of Lincolnshire parish baptisms, banns, marriages and burials.

Including images of original registers held at the Lincolnshire Archives dating back to the early 1500s, these records are an excellent resource for uncovering previous generations and tracing your roots beyond the start of Civil Registration in 1837.

This week we have added 108,044 new pages to The Archive. We are delighted to welcome three brand new publications to our collection. For those with an interest in economic history we have added the Course of the Exchange, which is a record of various financial data such as stocks, shares and bonds across the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. For this specialist journal we have published the years 1825 to 1908, with 8,455 issues now available to search.

Also joining us this week are two further regional publications, Herefordshire title the Kington Times, and Somerset title the Bridgewater Journal. We have also updated three of our London titles, including the Tottenham and Edmonton Weekly Herald, as well as adding further issues of the Irish Independent and the Crawley News.

Explore your Caribbean heritage with over 30,000 birth and baptism records from Grenada. Saint Andrew, Saint David, Prospect Hill, Carriacon, and Grand Bay are a sample of the places represented in this collection. The index was created as part of the International Genealogical Index.