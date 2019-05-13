Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Our Ancestors’ Dental Care

Book Review: Finding Family

Republishing Obituaries: Is it Piracy?

The U.S. Version of “Who Do You Think You Are?” will Return, this Time on NBC

America is Losing its Memory

Announcing a Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island in 2020 with Cruise Everything

Delaware may Increase the Embargo Periods for Birth, Marriage, and Death Records

Family History Library to Add Sunday and Longer Monday Hours to Schedule

Genealogical Forum of Oregon Challenges Other Societies to Help Rebuild the Paradise Genealogical Society’s Library

Ancestry.com Updates the New York State, Death Index, 1957-1968

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 6, 2019

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

NGS Announces Winner of the Filby Award

NGS Awards Excellence in Genealogy Scholarship and Service

BCG Names First Recipients of the Donn Devine Award

NGS Introduces War of 1812 Records Course

You can Help on a Brand-New Transcription Project: Criminal Characters

Man who said he Hears Voices has been Charged in Fire Outside the U.S. National Archives

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

To all non-subscribers:

