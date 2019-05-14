A Village in France Will Pay You $2,240 to Decipher a Rock

I suspect there are a few experts at reading old texts in various languages amongst the readers of this newsletter. If that includes you, an article by Emily Dixon in the CNN web site will interest you:

Do the letters “ROC AR B…DRE AR GRIO SE EVELOH AR VIRIONES BAOAVEL” mean anything to you? The words might be in ancient French, or Basque,or Old Breton, or possibly something else.

Experts in Plougastel-Daoulas, a village in Brittany, northwest France, have been unable to decrypt the inscription on a rock outside the village, estimated to be centuries old, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reports.

And so the authorities are turning the mystery over to the public, appealing to historians, academics, linguists, students, and hobbyists to crack the code in exchange for a €2,000 ($2,240) reward.

Details may be found at: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/france-rock-inscription-scli-intl/index.html.