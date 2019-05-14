W.S. Clark Store of Tarboro, North Carolina Accounting Ledgers are Now Online at DigitalNC

A new batch of materials from Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro, North Carolina is now online and available on DigitalNC. This collection contains several accounting ledgers from the late 19th century. These five account books are all from the W.S. Clark Store in Tarboro. The store, started by William Samuel Clark (1846-1923), was operated in Tarboro from the 1870s through the 1980s as a general store. By the 1950s, it operated as a department store that sold everything from furniture to clothing to groceries. It was continued for over 50 years after Clark died by his sons.

The ledgers contain transactions of the types of goods people in Tarboro purchased, as well as the prices of items, and indicate when customers made weekly or monthly payments on their accounts. If your ancestor lived in Tarboro, there is a good chance his or her name appears in these ledgers.

Details may be found in the Digital North Carolina Blog at: http://bit.ly/2E4ZOu3.