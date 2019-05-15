New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 13, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, France, Spain, and the United States, including Illinois, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Obituaries from American Society of Germans from Russia, Utah, and Washington. (Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985

1,717

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records

3,229

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

 France, Vienne, Census, 1836

3,362

0

 New indexed records collection

Spain

 Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940

0

48,650

 Added images to an existing collection

United States

 Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920

10

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New York State Census, 1905

30,556

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919

1,420

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936

165,566

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oregon, Yamhill County Records, 1857-1963

82

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Board of Health Birth Return Records, 1908-1911

9,198

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012

374,380

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Utah, World War I Army Servicemen Records Abstracts, 1914-1918

18,884

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Washington, World War I Veteran’s Compensation Fund Application Records, 1921-1925

258

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

