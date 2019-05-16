Book Review: Abstracts of the Debt Books of the Provincial Land Office of Maryland

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

Abstracts of the Debt Books of the Provincial Land Office of Maryland

By V.L.Skinner, Jr. Published by Genealogical Publishing Co. 2017.

Vernon L. Skinner, Jr. has put together a set of books representing a remarkable amount of work, for our reference.

The Maryland Provincial Land Office dispensed land from 1634 to 1777. The Rent Rolls and Debt Books record the annual rents due to the Lord Proprietor from the person to whom the tract was granted.

The original Debt Books are arranged by county, then by year, then by name of the person paying the rent. Each liber contains information for only one county, but for multiple years.

The compiled information in these books is arranged in table form: liber and folio citation, name of taxpayer, name of tract, and acreage.

Queen Anne’s County.

Volume I: 465 pages.

This volume covers Liber 36: 1734, 1747, 1754, 1756, 1757; and Liber 37: 1745, 1756 (2nd version).

An example typical of all the entries (pg. 72):

37: 1758:7 No. 5: Lands in QA [Queen Anne’s County] – Owners in KE [Kent County MD]

Land Acres Owners pt. “Adventure” 100 h/o Michael Hackett pt. “Adventure” 100 h/o Robert Smith Ivy (minor)

[pt. = part of; h/o = heirs of]

Volume II: 514 pages.

This volume covers Liber 37: 1757 (2nd version); and Liber 38: 1758, 1763, 1765, 1766, 1767, 1769; and Liber 38A: 1775 (Caroline County).

Kent County

Volume I: 366 pages

This volume covers Liber 27: 1733, 1734-A, 1734-B, 1734-C, 1734-D, 1735-1; and Liber 28: 1736, 1737

Volume II: 377 pages

This volume covers Liber 28: 1738, 1739, 1740; Liber 29: 1741, 1742, 1743; Liber 30: 1744, 1747

Volume III: 423 pages

This volume covers: Liber 54: 1749-1759; Liber 30: 1752, 1753; Liber 31: 1754, 1756, 1757; Liber 32: 1760, 1769

Each volume has an index for ease of locating taxpayers by surname.

I offer my admiration and kudos to Mr. Skinner for such good work that leaves us such good resources as these.

The series of books, Abstracts of the Debt Books of the Provincial Land Office of Maryland, are available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, athttps://library.genealogical.com/shelf/abstracts-of-the-debt-books-of-the-provincial-land-office-of-maryland-ala-carte as well as on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2HuezaN.