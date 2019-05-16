Cool Location Explorer on Google Maps – a Tool for GeoGeeks

· May 16, 2019 · Software · No Comments

Randy Majors is well known for the software tools he creates for genealogists. He adds additional tools to Google Maps that were not invented by Google. Start at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22Randy+Majors%22&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web to find the earlier articles in this newsletter that describe some of Randy’s inventions.

Randy now has created a new tool that is a bit off-topic for genealogy. However, it undoubtedly will be very useful for many people, genealogists and non-genealogists alike. It’s kind of a location “drill-down” that shows a bunch of different topics (see the image below).

You can find Randy Majors’ new Location Explorer on Google Maps at: https://www.randymajors.com/p/locationinfoongooglemaps.html.

You can also read Randy’s blog post about it at: https://www.randymajors.com/2019/05/for-map-and-geography-geek-in-you.html.

