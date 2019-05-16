Cool Location Explorer on Google Maps – a Tool for GeoGeeks

Randy Majors is well known for the software tools he creates for genealogists. He adds additional tools to Google Maps that were not invented by Google. Start at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22Randy+Majors%22&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web to find the earlier articles in this newsletter that describe some of Randy’s inventions.

Randy now has created a new tool that is a bit off-topic for genealogy. However, it undoubtedly will be very useful for many people, genealogists and non-genealogists alike. It’s kind of a location “drill-down” that shows a bunch of different topics (see the image below).

You can find Randy Majors’ new Location Explorer on Google Maps at: https://www.randymajors.com/p/locationinfoongooglemaps.html.

You can also read Randy’s blog post about it at: https://www.randymajors.com/2019/05/for-map-and-geography-geek-in-you.html.