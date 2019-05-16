Update: a Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island in 2020 with Cruise Everything

May 16, 2019

In the May 6, 2019 newsletter, I published an article entitled Announcing a Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island in 2020 with Cruise Everything. In it, I describe a genealogy-themed cruise that Diana Crisman Smith, Ann Staley, and I are taking in 2020. We are inviting other genealogists to join us as we offer genealogy presentations while at sea, plus shore expeditions, excellent food, a world-class spa, and lots of things to do for the entire family.

The article may be found at http://bit.ly/2Edyydb.

In that article, I mentioned that the cruise web site was not yet updated with the latest information but I also promised that it would be updated soon. That has now happened.

To learn more details about next year’s cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island, go to https://www.cecruisegroups.com/2020-genealogy-cruise.html. Also, you might want to read an earlier article I wrote, Genealogy Cruises versus Convention Centers, at http://bit.ly/2vIMIhL.

I’d love to see you on board!

