Update: A Success in Fighting Diabetes

OK, I give up!

Three days ago I posted an off-topic article at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/05/13/a-success-in-fighting-diabetes/ telling about my recent results at fighting diabetes. In short, after 11 or 12 years as a diabetic, I conquered the problem, perhaps for a short term or maybe forever. I mentioned that anyone who is interested in my fight against diabetes should join in in a message board that I had created at https://groups.google.com/d/forum/diabetes-solution where I would tell anyone and everyone interested about how I drove diabetes into remission.

There was but one problem: the new message board on Google Groups never worked very well. Therefore, I am moving it to a new hosting platform, WordPress. WordPress is the same hosting platform where both EOGN.COM and PRIVACYBLOG.COM are hosted. I have many years’ experience with WordPress and it has always worked well for me.

If you have an interest in how one person drove diabetes into submission, please join me at: https://diabetessolution.blog.

NOTE: That is a brand-new web address. Once created, a new web address may require up to 72 hours to propagate around the world to all the DNS (Domain Name Systems) servers. If you cannot access https://diabetessolution.blog immediately, wait a few hours and try again. It will work eventually.

I have moved the more important message to https://diabetessolution.blog. There is no need to visit the previous address.

Here is my original article from https://blog.eogn.com/2019/05/13/a-success-in-fighting-diabetes/ except I changed the URLs to reflect the new change.

Thank you for your patience.