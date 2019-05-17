Findmypast offers New Opportunities to Discover and Find Connections in Europe

The following is an announcement written by Findmypast:

20 European nations now available to search at Findmypast

Over 114 million new birth, marriage and death records will automatically generate hints on your Findmypast family tree

Huge release mark’s latest step in Findmypast’s massive global expansion to connect the world

In celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, leading Family History website, Findmypast, have added over 114 million European births, baptisms, marriages, banns, deaths and burials to their growing collection of International records.

The new additions consist of transcripts of original civil and church documents sourced from the International Genealogical Index, a database compiled from a variety of sources from around the world. They span nearly five centuries (1502 to 1960) of European history and cover 20 nations across the continent, including:

· The Netherlands

· Austria

· Ukraine

· Belgium

· Spain

· Sweden

· Russia

· Germany

· Italy

· Norway

· Hungary

· Czech Republic

· Switzerland

· Portugal

· Luxembourg

· Iceland

· Lichtenstein

· Finland

· Denmark

· Gibraltar

The release marks the latest step in Findmypast’s efforts to significantly expand their international collections and provide members with new ways to uncover family connections around the world. Since January 2019, over 67 million records from Central America have been added to the site and a further 20 million plus records from South America, Asia and the Middle East will be made available to Findmypast members in the near future.

In adding coverage from such a wide range of new regions, Findmypast aims to provide members with millions of new opportunities for discovery. All 114 million of these new records will generate hints against Findmypast Family trees, allowing family historians to uncover their family’s European roots through their subscription to Findmypast.

