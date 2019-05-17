New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 9.5 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday.

Over 151,000 new records have been added to the collection. The new additions consist of city directories covering Ohio as well as directories covering the Washington, District of Columbia. The directories in this collection stretch across the 1700s to the 1900s and will enable you to discover your ancestor’s address and occupation or explore the history of your home address. These directories are also a good substitute for the 1890 Census for the United States that was lost to fire.

Almanacs and directories are an excellent resource for anyone researching their family history and want to understand more about their ancestor’s life. They provide insights into when the courts would sit and the presiding judge, as well as full listings of notable individuals such as President John Adams residing at 190 High Street in the 1798 Directory for Pennsylvania, business owners, trades people, civil servants, church leaders, school teachers and much more. Furthermore, you can explore the history of your home by searching the publications by address, where you may discover previous proprietors.

Reveal your Scottish ancestry with this collection of more than 29,000 birth announcements from Shetland newspapers. Newspaper announcements are an excellent source for family history and may include your ancestor’s birth place and parents’ names. Newspapers can reveal valuable clues about the daily lives of our ancestors, allowing you to further understand their place within the local community.

Established in 1872, The Shetland Times is a family-owned newspaper that is based and published in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland. A second source used in this collection is The Shetland News. Today, The Shetland News is an online news site, but it previously was published weekly.

Explore this index of more than 10,000 occupational and trade records from across Scotland to learn more about the working lives of your ancestors. Within the collection, you will find veterinary surgeons, photographers, police officers, watchmakers, and more. Many records will also include additional details such as addresses, physical descriptions, employer names or other facts. This is a growing collection on Findmypast and we will continue to add more sources and records. We used the following sources to create this index:

Clock & Watchmakers of the Scottish Highlands & Islands List of Students of Veterinary Colleges, recognised by Government, Who Have Passed Examinations, & Obtained The Certificate of the Highland & Agricultural Society, 1874, Edinburgh with Supplements Photographers of Central Scotland Photographers of Edinburgh and The Lothians Photographers of Lanarkshire Photographers of North Eastern Scotland Photographers of Northern Scotland Photographers of Western Scotland The Edinburgh Police Register 1815-1859, P. Ruthven-Murray, Edinburgh, published 1991



Celebrate Victoria Day with new life insurance with The Independent Order of Oddfellows between 1875 and 1929. Consisting of more than 31,000 transcripts created by the Ontario Genealogical Society, these records will reveal the policy holders birth date, residence, policy number and date. The images that accompany this index will be added to the site next week.

The records found in this collection are from one of the world’s oldest and largest fraternal orders, The Independent Order of Oddfellows (IOOF), which operated a life insurance program through the Empire Insurance Company. Between the years 1875 and 1929, about 59,000 people took out IOOF insurance. This collection is not comprehensive, but we will continue to add more records.

This week we have added 96,930 new pages to The Archive. We are delighted to welcome a brand new Somerset title to our collection this week – the Cheddar Valley Gazette. We also have extensive updates to five of our London titles, and updates to the Reading Evening Post and the Amersham Advertiser.

The village of Cheddar in Somerset is famous for an array of reasons, primarily because of the cheese that is named for it, and also because it lends its name to the oldest intact skeleton to be found in the United Kingdom, the Cheddar Man, whose 9,000-year-old remains were found in the Cheddar Gorge.

Three new indexes containing over 9.1 million Norwegian baptisms, marriages and burials are now available to search as part of our new collection of European records. The Indexes span nearly 300 years of Norwegian history (1634 to 1927) and will generate new hints against your Findmypast family tree.

Over 114 million European records covering 20 nations and spanning nearly five centuries have joined out growing collection of international records. We will be highlighting a new European collection every Friday for the next 19 weeks.