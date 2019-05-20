Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Downsizing: the Paperless Office for Genealogists

Book Review: Abstracts of the Debt Books of the Provincial Land Office of Maryland

Announcing the MyHeritage DNA Health and Ancestry Test

A Village in France Will Pay You $2,240 to Decipher a Rock

Preserving Pennsylvania’s Oldest Historical Documents

Update: a Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island in 2020 with Cruise Everything

Cool Location Explorer on Google Maps – a Tool for GeoGeeks

Findmypast offers New Opportunities to Discover and Find Connections in Europe

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 13, 2019

TheGenealogist is Expanding its Occupational Records with over 300,000 Records of Masters and Apprentices included in a Nautical Set of Apprenticeship Records

W.S. Clark Store of Tarboro, North Carolina Accounting Ledgers are Now Online at DigitalNC

A Success in Fighting Diabetes

Update: A Success in Fighting Diabetes

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.