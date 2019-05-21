Book Review: The People of…series of books by David Dobson

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

The People of …series of books by David Dobson.

Genealogical Publishing Co.

The prodigious compiler David Dobson continues to memorialize the Scottish and Irish peoples, and some others.

The People of Strathmore 1600-1799

2017. 212 pages.

The name Strathmore is derived from the Gaelic words An Srath Mor, meaning broad or big valley. Located in eastern Scotland, the region is home to several small towns and farming communities.

This book identifies people living in the burghs of Kirriemuir, Forfar, and Brechin, as well as area parishes lying within the county of Angus. A previous book The People of Lowland Perthshire covers the western part of Strathmore that lies in Perthshire.

The author notes here the Davidson family of Harley-Davidson motorcycle fame, and the Carnegie family, ancestors of Andrew Carnegie.

The People of Moray, Banff, and Nairn 1700-1799

2019. 99 pages.

Moray lies between the Moray Firth and the Grampian mountains and is a fertile coastal plain where the economy was based on agriculture, fishing, and trade with vessels from Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Netherlands, England, and the Americas, which facilitated the movement of emigrants from their home lands to points far away.

The People of Fife 1600-1799

2018. 183 pages

The county of Fife lies on the east coast of Scotland between two river estuaries. During the Dark Ages Fife was a Pictish kingdom, but since medieval times has been integrated into the Kingdom of Scotland.

The research here is based on into primary source materials largely found in the archives of Fife and in Edinburgh.

The People of Dublin 1600-1799

2016. 155 pages.

By 1600 Dublin was the most important city in Ireland. English kings ruled, or attempted to rule, from its center. The Protestants were at first the dominant population, but the the Catholic influx from rural Ireland later yielded a Catholic majority. Immigrants brought skills in production of linen, wool, and silk weaving, as well sugar refining and metal works. This book sources primary resources in Ireland and Great Britain in identifying some of the denizens of Dublin from 1600-1800.

The People of the Windward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and Curacao 1620-1860

2019. 188 pages.

The Windward Islands form part of the Lesser Antilles, stretching from Puerto Rico to near Venezuela. The islands of Curacao, Trinidad, and Tobago lie close to the Venezuelan coast. The early settlers fled the British Isles and arrived to the islands as prisoners of war, emigrants of economic hardships, and escapees of persecutions. Many eventually moved on to North America or Europe.

These books are simply formatted: they contain the names, listed alphabetically, of individuals who occupied the villages and towns.

Entries are formatted in a straightforward manner:

ADAM, CHARLES, a mason in Forfar, husband of Elizabeth Wishart, daughter of Thomas Wishart at Milne of Glamis, sasine, 1680, 1686; deed, 1687. [AA.F5.103] [NRS.RS35.S3.VIII.280; RD4.61.974]

BOWER, PATRICK, in Kinnetles, 1691. [NRS.E69.11.1]

(The initials and numbers denote references and sources.)

Mr. Dobson’s series of books would certainly complement the researcher’s library of British and Irish resources.

The many books by David Dobson may be ordered from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Company, by starting at: http://bit.ly/2QbXJSb.