German Holocaust Archive puts Millions of Documents Online

· May 21, 2019 · History, Online Sites · No Comments

The International Tracing Service in Germany has uploaded more than 13 million documents from Nazi concentration camps, including prisoner cards and death notices, to help Holocaust researchers and others investigate the fate of victims.

Established by the Western Allies in the final days of World War II and initially run by the Red Cross, the ITS also announced Tuesday it was changing its name to “Arolsen Archives – International Center on Nazi Persecution.”

The archive in Bad Arolsen says with help from Israel’s Yad Vashem, documents with information on more than 2.2 million people are now available online. Work is still being done to improve searchability.

The newly named “Arolsen Archives – International Center on Nazi Persecution” may be found at: https://arolsen-archives.org/en/.

My thanks to newsletter reader Robert Landau for telling me about this story.

