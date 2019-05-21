Luther Byrd Genealogical Collections from Surry Community College are Now Online at DigitalNC

The staff of the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center seem to be collecting and digitizing all sorts of materials of interest to genealogists and then placing them online in DigitalNC, an online library of primary sources from institutions across North Carolina. According to the DigitalNC web site:

“Over 120 genealogical collections from Surry County have been digitized and added to DigitalNC, courtesy of our partner, Surry Community College. Created and assembled by Luther Byrd, former Elon College professor from Westfield, North Carolina, these collections represent a huge variety of information about different families and their descendants living in Surry County. Many of the collections include documents, papers, newspaper clippings, and personal letters to and from Byrd about the family members.

“Also included are various family records and family tree diagrams, complete with indexes to determine where a given family member is located in the tree.”

“Looking through these collections, it is fascinating to see the staggering amount of documents and material that these families created and saved throughout the years, as well as the amount of work that Byrd put in to ensure that these collections are all relevant and well-maintained.”

If you have North Carolina ancestry, you need to spend some time at: http://bit.ly/2Qcvqmx.