Airbnb Partners With 23andMe to Make It Easier for People to Get In Touch With Their Roots

· May 22, 2019 · DNA, Travel · One Comment

I am not sure I understand the logic of this. Perhaps Airbnb wants to promote genealogy research trips under the assumption that many of those traveling will stay in Airbnb-advertised guest facilities and also might have their DNA tested by 23andMe.

In any case, Airbnb and DNA-testing company 23andMe announced on Tuesday the two companies have partnered to help people “connect with their ancestry” through a heritage travel program.

An announcement by Jennings Brown on the Gizmodo web site cautions:

“And people should think about what they’re doing before they take a DNA test in the first place. As more information comes out about the ways that some DNA testing companies share data with law enforcement agencies, a genetic company joining forces with another startup raises concerns about how third-parties could use that genetic data.”

You can read the full story at: http://bit.ly/2Jzi4QV.

One Comment

Doris Wheeler May 22, 2019 at 12:59 pm

I’m so tired of these boogeyman warnings. Anyone, law enforcement or not, can submit a DNA sample to any company. It may be unethical, but it isn’t unlawful. If you don’t want your DNA shared, then don’t test!

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: