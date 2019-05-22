Airbnb Partners With 23andMe to Make It Easier for People to Get In Touch With Their Roots

I am not sure I understand the logic of this. Perhaps Airbnb wants to promote genealogy research trips under the assumption that many of those traveling will stay in Airbnb-advertised guest facilities and also might have their DNA tested by 23andMe.

In any case, Airbnb and DNA-testing company 23andMe announced on Tuesday the two companies have partnered to help people “connect with their ancestry” through a heritage travel program.

An announcement by Jennings Brown on the Gizmodo web site cautions:

“And people should think about what they’re doing before they take a DNA test in the first place. As more information comes out about the ways that some DNA testing companies share data with law enforcement agencies, a genetic company joining forces with another startup raises concerns about how third-parties could use that genetic data.”

You can read the full story at: http://bit.ly/2Jzi4QV.